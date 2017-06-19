How much milk protein can stimulate muscle growth after exercise in middle-aged men?

Just nine grams of milk protein may be sufficient to stimulate muscle build after resistance exercise, according to researchers from The University of Auckland and Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. The study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition , looked at the minimum dose required to enhance anabolic signaling response to a single bout of resistance exercise. Minimum dosage is a metric the researchers argued was important to establish because "the addition of large amounts of protein to mass market products can increase the cost to the consumer, alter taste, and limit formulation options".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.