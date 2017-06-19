Hormel Institute Celebrates 75 Years

Hormel Institute Celebrates 75 Years

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

The institute has been located in Austin since opening in a converted horse stable in 1942. Today, it employs more than 100 people, and just completed an expansion that will result in more than 100 new jobs, including bringing in scientists from around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08) Jun 15 Hawk 5
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 20
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC