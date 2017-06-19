Hormel Institute Celebrates 75 Years
The institute has been located in Austin since opening in a converted horse stable in 1942. Today, it employs more than 100 people, and just completed an expansion that will result in more than 100 new jobs, including bringing in scientists from around the world.
