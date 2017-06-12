Hormel Foods Corporation: I Have Added This Dividend King To My FFJ Portfolio
Hormel held its Investor Day on June 15, 2017 wherein it provided a great overview of the company's growth opportunities. HRL's long-term targets are 5% top-line growth, 10% bottom-line growth, and margins in the top quartile of its peers by 2020.
