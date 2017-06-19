George Orwell's son says his father's '1984' was 'prescient'

This image released by DKC/O&M shows the cast of Broadway's "1984," based on George Orwell's book, at the Hudson Theatre in New York. Richard Blair, whose father finished the book in 1949 when he was a young boy, was in New York on Thursday to cheer on the cast amid a huge jump in interest of his fathera sA A s nightmarish vision of the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.