Functional foods gain traction as alternative to OTC digestive remedies

Read more: NutraIngredients-USA

At the crossroad of Americans' increasingly sedentary work- and lifestyles and their demand for decadent food is a growing need for digestive remedies and an opportunity for supplements and fortified foods to edge out over-the-counter treatments that come with unwanted side effects, according to research from Euromonitor. Market research from Mintel confirms this trend with the company's health and wellness analyst Marissa Gilbert noting in a recently released report that the growth of the digestive health market in 2016 softened slightly compared to prior years even though the need for digestive health treatments did not change.

Chicago, IL

