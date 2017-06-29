Food stocks in focus after General Mills breezes past estimates
Food stocks are on watch after General Mills tops estimates with its FQ4 report. If there is something for investors to latch on to beyond the effective cost-cutting measures at General Mills, it's the confident tone of management on the impact of the Amazon-Whole Foods merger .
