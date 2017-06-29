Food stocks in focus after General Mi...

Food stocks in focus after General Mills breezes past estimates

16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Food stocks are on watch after General Mills tops estimates with its FQ4 report. If there is something for investors to latch on to beyond the effective cost-cutting measures at General Mills, it's the confident tone of management on the impact of the Amazon-Whole Foods merger .

