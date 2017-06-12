Food Industry Collaboration Creates N...

Food Industry Collaboration Creates New Fresh Snack Packaging

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Plastics Technology

Tell the truth! When you hear the word 'snack", do you not envision some not-so-healthy option like potato chips or other such salty, crunchy things? And, while there's a whole lot of new technology - much of it plastics based - that has come about to improve the packaging of traditional snacking foods, we don't often hear of new packaging for fresh foods in the deli/prepared food sector. Well, a recent collaboration of food industry leaders, Milliken & Co .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08) Jun 10 Hawk 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 20
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC