Fonterra forecasts 3% rise in NZ milk collection this season
Fonterra Cooperative Group expects to collect 3 percent more milk from New Zealand farms this season as higher milk prices encourage farmers to lift production. The country's dominant milk processor forecast its New Zealand milk collection for the current 2017/18 season would rise to 1,575 million kilograms of milk solids, from 1,526 million kgMS in the season ended on May 31, it said in its latest Global Dairy Update.
