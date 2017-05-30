Flour mill project in Mendota could bring 80 to 100 jobs
The plant will be located within and utilize the company's existing rail loop positioned on the east side of I-39 and south of the BNSF main line. The plant is scheduled to be opened by the end of the third quarter of 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC