Clinton Group Inc. Has $730,000 Position in Dean Foods Company
Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in Dean Foods Company by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 37,120 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.
