CineGrand Film: Song to Song

The Grand's Weekly CineGrand series- a series of the best of the recent films, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, July 25th with a film from one of the great master directors, Terrence Malick - "Song to Song." In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples-struggling songwriters Faye and BV , and music mogul Cook and the waitress whom he ensnares -chase success through a rock 'n' roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

