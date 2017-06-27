Chobani Is BACK on Whole Foods Shelves Just in Time for the Amazon Acquisition

After leaving the shelves of organic grocer Whole Foods in 2014 due to an odd dust-up, Chobani's signature Greek yogurt will return shortly, TheStreet has learned. "We are going to be back in Whole Foods in August -- this came before the deal [Amazon's deal for Whole Foods]," Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya told TheStreet in an interview.

