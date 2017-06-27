Chobani Is BACK on Whole Foods Shelve...

Chobani Is BACK on Whole Foods Shelves Just in Time for the Amazon Acquisition

After leaving the shelves of organic grocer Whole Foods in 2014 due to an odd dust-up, Chobani's signature Greek yogurt will return shortly, TheStreet has learned. "We are going to be back in Whole Foods in August -- this came before the deal [Amazon's deal for Whole Foods]," Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya told TheStreet in an interview.

