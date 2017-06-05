Cargill to invest up to $500 mln in Colombia food production
Food producer Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] will invest between $300 million and $500 million in Colombia during the next five years, a company executive said on Thursday. The company said last week that it had acquired Pollos El Bucanero SA, one of Colombia's largest meat producers, for an undisclosed sum.
