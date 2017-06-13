California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 652,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period.
