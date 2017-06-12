Bellamy's to pay Fonterra $A28m to ch...

Bellamy's to pay Fonterra $A28m to change supply contract as it struggles to crack China

The two companies have been in negotiations this year after announcing changes to their take-or-pay organic powder contract. Fonterra and Bellamy's first entered into a five-year, multi-million dollar deal to manufacture a range of baby nutritional powders at the Darnum infant formula plant in south-east Victoria in November 2015.

