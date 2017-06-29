An Activist Investor Wants to Take Control of Organic Food Pioneer Hain Celestial
Hain Celestial Group Inc., the company behind a variety of organic products including Terra Chips, shares were up Thursday afternoon after activist investor Glenn Welling of Engaged Capital LLC said he has launched a change-of-control director election contest that could include a push to have the company sold. Specifically, Hain was up by 5% in after hours trading to $35.76 a share on news of the campaign.
