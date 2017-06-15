151,232 Shares in ConAgra Foods Inc. ...

151,232 Shares in ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

9 hrs ago

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

