151,232 Shares in ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|Hawk
|5
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC