Woman wins $20M verdict against J&J subsidiary

Woman wins $20M verdict against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary New Jersey woman awarded $20 million for injuries she suffered after receiving a pelvic mesh implant made by Ethicon Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pt5lDY A South Jersey woman has received a $20 million verdict in a lawsuit involving Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. A South Jersey woman has been awarded a $20 million verdict for injuries suffered after receiving a pelvic mesh implant made by Bridgewater-based Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick.

