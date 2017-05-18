Will the Supreme Court Address the Gr...

Will the Supreme Court Address the Growing Uncertainty in Class Certification Injury Standards?

Recent years have seen some upheaval in the lower courts on whether classes may be certified when they include members who lack actual injury. So far, however, the Supreme Court has declined to address this issue, thus increasing uncertainty and risks for litigants.

