Unilever shareholders okay N378m dividend
Shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc have unanimously endorsed its Board of Directors' proposal to pay N378 million dividend for the financial year ended December, 2016. The shareholders, though complained that the dividend was too small , commended the Board and management for the performance during the year under review.
