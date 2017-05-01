Tyson Foods Vows to Be Antibiotic Free
Packaged foods provider Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to go antibiotic free by the end of the year, USA Today reports. The move is driven by consumer demand to consume food that doesn't contain anything that could be considered unnatural.
