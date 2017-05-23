Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.75 Billion Senior Notes Offerings

Tyson Foods, Inc. announced today that it has agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2019 , $350 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2020 , $1,350 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.55% Senior Notes due 2027 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.55% Senior Notes due 2047 in underwritten public offerings under its effective shelf registration statement. The 2019 notes will bear interest, reset quarterly, equal to three-month LIBOR plus 45 basis points and the 2020 notes will bear interest, reset quarterly, equal to three-month LIBOR plus 55 basis points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.