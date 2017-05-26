Tony Award nominations without 'Hamilton' are murky indeed
This image released by O&M/DKC shows Ben Platt, center, during a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen." Platt, the star of "Dear Evan Hansen," with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the recent Oscar winners for "City of Stars" from the movie "La La Land," is a shoo-in for a nomination for best actor in a musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC