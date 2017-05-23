Thanasi Foods launches new jerky and seeds snacks after ConAgra acquisition

Thanasi Foods, acquired by ConAgra in March, is launching two products at Sweets & Snax Expo this year. Pic: Thanasi Foods Thanasi Foods will unveil Duke's Cajun-style andouille smoked shorty sausages and Bigs king-size seeds at the Sweets & Snacks Expo this week in Chicago.

