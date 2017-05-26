Tembec expects lumber prices will rise to offset cost of U.S. softwood duties
Tembec Inc. says it expects a portion of the duties being imposed by the Trump administration on imported Canadian softwood will be passed on to its customers. The Montreal-based forestry company says it's in good financial position despite being hit by a preliminary 19.88 per cent duty on its softwood shipments to the United States that took effect on Monday.
