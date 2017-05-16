Tate & Lyle PLC (TATYY) Receives Aver...

Tate & Lyle PLC (TATYY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

