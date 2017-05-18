Tate & Lyle launches 17 non-GMO starches

Tate & Lyle launches 17 non-GMO starches

Specialty ingredient supplier Tate & Lyle will launch 17 non-GMO starches in order to meet a growing global demand, particularly in North America and Eastern Europe, it says. The non-GMO ingredients, certified by third-party bodies SGS International and Eurofins, have the same functionality as their conventional counterparts, the company said.

