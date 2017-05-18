Skinnygirl Founder & Reality TV Star, Bethenny Frankel Makes Lunch...

NEW YORK, May 18, 2017 -- Lunch just got more fabulous as Skinnygirl, the solutions-based, lifestyle brand created by Skinnygirl founder, author, chef and reality TV star, Bethenny Frankel, launches Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli, a line of pre-packaged lunchmeat using all-natural ingredients in four bold varieties, such as Herb Encrusted Turkey Breast and Applewood Smoked Ham. At less than 80 calories per serving, the latest addition to the Skinnygirl family is perfect for enjoying a healthy, hassle-free and full-flavored lunch without the guilt.

