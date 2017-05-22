RPT-U.S., China accelerate beef talks; deal possible by early June
CHICAGO, May 19 Talks on restarting U.S. beef exports to China are moving fast and final details should be in place by early June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday, allowing American farmers to vie for business that has been lost by rival Brazil. As part of a trade deal, U.S. ranchers are set to halt the use of growth-promoting drugs to raise cattle destined for export to China and to log the animals' movements, according to the USDA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC