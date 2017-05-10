Punitive Damages Overkill Redux: J&J Hit With Another Massive...

Just about a week after suffering its third punitive award in pelvic-mesh litigation , Johnson & Johnson found itself on the wrong end of a $105 million punitive award - close to 20 times the $5.4 million compensatory award - in litigation alleging that its iconic talcum powder causes ovarian cancer in women. As in the pelvic-mesh litigation, this is one of several punitive awards arising out of the same product and claims - including $62 million and $50 million verdicts in the first half of 2016 and a $65 million verdict in October 2016 - all imposed by St. Louis, Missouri juries in trials supervised by the same state-court judge.

