Police appeal after reports of counterfeit notes in Exmouth and Sidmouth
Police are warning business owners in East Devon to 'be wary' about counterfeit 20 notes after receiving reports of two men attempting to use fake cash in Exmouth and Sidmouth. A police spokesman said the incidents have been reported today and yesterday after the men visited Topps Tiles and Halfords in Exmouth and the Royal York and Faulkner Hotel in Sidmouth.
