Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,957 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period.
