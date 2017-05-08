Man accused of killing 2 Boston docto...

Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges

Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday quarterly profit fell 21 percent, hurt by fires at two chicken plants, and that Florida's attorney general was seeking information from ... - A Chelsea, Massachusetts, man accused of killing two Boston doctors lay on a hospital bed with his eyes closed as he was arraigned on two counts of murder this afternoon. A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of the suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, on both counts of murder in connection with the killings of Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, an engaged couple found dead in their penthouse apartment in Boston Friday night.

