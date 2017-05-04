Jury Awards $110 Million to Plaintiff...

Jury Awards $110 Million to Plaintiff in J&J Baby Powder Case

17 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

The company said it would quickly appeal the verdict awarded by a St. Louis jury, the fourth such defeat for J&J and Imerys A J&J spokeswoman said a jury decision in the company's favor in St. Louis in March and the dismissal of two cases in New Jersey in September 2016 "highlight the lack of credible scientific evidence behind plaintiffs' allegations." In the New Jersey cases, a state court judge ruled that plaintiffs' scientific experts couldn't adequately support their theories that talcum powder causes ovarian cancer.

Read more at Wall Street Journal.

