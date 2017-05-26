J.M. Smucker closes on land for Longmont plant

Jelly and jam maker Smucker's is planning to build a new manufacturing plant in Longmont. Jam- and jelly-maker J.M. Smucker has completed its land purchase in Longmont, on which it plans to build a manufacturing operation that could eventually employ 500 people to make its frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Uncrustables.

