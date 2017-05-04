J&J ordered to pay US$110 million in talc product liability trial

Johnson & Johnson on Thursday was ordered by a Missouri state court jury to pay over US$110 million to a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene. REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson on Thursday was ordered by a Missouri state court jury to pay over US$110 million to a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.