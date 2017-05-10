Investment Management of Virginia LLC...

Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

