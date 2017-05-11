In 1937, "SPAM" was registered as a trademark by Hormel Foods, producer of the canned meat product.
On May 11, 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded during a banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. In 1973, the espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the "Pentagon Papers" case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.
