Huge crops, record storage signaling more woes for grain merchants

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

In the face of a global grain glut that is crushing profits and raising questions about their long-term prospects, the world's big grain merchants maintain they need only a drought or other supply shock to return to the riches of the past. But a two-day rout on Wall Street for two of the industry's biggest firms - Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd - underscores concerns that poor recent profits may be more than just a leg of a cyclical downturn and instead point to fundamental change.

