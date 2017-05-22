Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 13,700,465 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Stock
Performance Food Group Co major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,700,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $375,529,745.65.
