Hindustan Unilever Q4 net up 6% at Rs 1,183 cr1 hour ago
New Delhi, May 18: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd today posted 6.19 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, driven by robust sales across various business segments. The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,114 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Hindustan Unilever said in a BSE filing.
