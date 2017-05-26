Groupe PSA, NuTonomy team to test fully automated Peugeot 3008s

NuTonomy, a developer of software for self-driving cars, has teamed with Groupe PSA to integrate its software, along with sensors and computing platforms, into fully autonomous Peugeot 3008 sport utility vehicles that have been customized by the French car maker for the purpose. The startup, which is conducting public trials of a self-driving car service in Singapore, and is also testing its autonomous vehicles on public roads in Boston, said that on-road testing of self-driving 3008s is expected to start in Singapore in September.

