Goya Foods ending sponsorship of NYC ...

Goya Foods ending sponsorship of NYC parade51 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Goya Foods has decided not to sponsor New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day parade, saying it was a business decision. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Goya Foods had sponsored the parade every year for its 60-year existence, including the first parade in 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Tue PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC