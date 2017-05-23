Glencore-Bunge Deal Would Add G to ABCD Dominating Grain

Glencore Plc's takeover approach for U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd. highlights how much the Swiss commodity giant is longing to increase its dominance in the Americas and bust up the stranglehold exerted on the industry by four key players. Glencore said in a statement Tuesday it approached Bunge about a potential "consensual business combination" and there's no certainty that a deal will happen.

