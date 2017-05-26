General Mills names new CEO
Packaged food giant General Mills says company veteran Jeffrey L. Harmening will take over as chief executive next month, replacing Ken Powell who is retiring. Harmening is a 23-year veteran of the Minneapolis-based maker of Cheerios and Betty Crocker.
