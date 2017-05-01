Food safety continues to plummet: Frozen hash browns recalled due to contamination by golf balls

Just last April 21, frozen potato products manufacturer McCain Foods USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of their frozen hash brown products due to contamination with "extraneous golf ball materials". According to FoodSafetyNews.com , the recalled products are Roundy's Brand, two-pound "Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns" and Harris Teeter Brand, two-pound "Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.