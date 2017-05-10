Fonterra Australia to pay more in 201...

Fonterra Australia to pay more in 2017/18 season

Read more: Scoop

Fonterra Cooperative Group says an improvement in its Australian business and rising milk prices mean it will be able to pay its suppliers more in the season that kicks off in six weeks. Fonterra Australia expects to pay its Australian suppliers a range of A$5.30-to-A$5.70 per kilogram of milk solids in the 2017/18 season as well as an additional payment of 40 Australian cents/kgMS.

