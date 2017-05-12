Florida Probes Koch Foods, Wayne Farms Over Chicken Pricing
Florida's attorney general has demanded records from Koch Foods Inc, Wayne Farms LLC and other chicken companies in connection with an investigation into anticompetitive conduct within the poultry industry, according to newly released documents. The documents, obtained from Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's office by Reuters on Thursday in response to a public records request, expands the universe of companies known to be facing scrutiny as part of the antitrust probe.
