Florida-based Rayonier makes US$807-million friendly takeover offer for Tembec

A Florida-based company is moving to buy Tembec Inc. in a friendly takeover deal that values the Quebec-based forestry company at US$807 million, including assumed debt. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla., says the proposed deal announced this morning would create a more diversified company with a Canadian headquarters in Montreal.

