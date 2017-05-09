Falling Egg Sales Lead to a Rotten Quarter for Post Holdings
The grocery business overall had a tough quarter, but falling egg prices led to a big decline in revenue and earnings for Post Holdings Inc. had another quarter of ups and downs in the fiscal second quarter, as active nutrition products grew sharply, offset by declines in the egg market. Pricing challenges across the business have really held back growth so far in fiscal 2017, but management saw most of those challenges coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC